Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,575 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.