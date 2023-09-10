Rational Advisors LLC Sells 8,167 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

