Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 3.20. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

