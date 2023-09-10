RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.65

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$90.65 and last traded at C$90.38, with a volume of 173732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0583745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

