Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Trading Down 1.7%

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.66 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37). Approximately 41,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 251,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.83. The company has a market capitalization of £50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Estate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

