Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 486 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

