Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $12.17 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

