Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 265.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,384,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWJ stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.