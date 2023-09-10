Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.05 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

