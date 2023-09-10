Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.