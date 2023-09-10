Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

