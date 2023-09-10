Reviewing Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) & Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trisura Group and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Trisura Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential downside of 97.58%. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than Trisura Group.

This table compares Trisura Group and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group 111.98% 41.52% 6.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trisura Group and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $399.00 million 1.45 $521.00 million $10.25 1.24

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, including warranty programs to program administrators, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. The company also offers corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises; errors and omissions liability insurance for enterprises and professionals; business office package insurance for enterprises and professionals; and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

