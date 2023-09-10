Reviewing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.71 $330,000.00 ($0.02) -102.50 AngloGold Ashanti $4.53 billion 1.55 $297.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Dividends

Profitability

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Vox Royalty and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 2 0 1 0 1.67

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia. It also holds 92.5% interest in the Cerro Vanguardia project situated in Argentina; 70% interest in the Tropicana property in Australia; and 85% interest in the Siguiri project in Guinea. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

