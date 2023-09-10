Richard J. Rothberg Sells 30,009 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.