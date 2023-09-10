Robert J. Small Sells 20,508 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $871.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $883.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.