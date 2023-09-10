Robert J. Small Sells 547 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $871.89 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

