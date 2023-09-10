Robert W. Baird Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $332.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.43. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.