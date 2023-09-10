Robert W. Baird Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $27.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $23.34 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

