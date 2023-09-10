Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $15.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $35,026.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $217,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.