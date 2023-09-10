Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

