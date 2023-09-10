RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 203,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 139,451 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.42.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $980.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.