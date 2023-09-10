Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

