Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Shares Down 0.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 246.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.14). Approximately 105,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 337,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.14).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 254.22. The company has a market cap of £636.71 million, a PE ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 17,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,496.40 ($1,889.87). 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.