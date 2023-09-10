Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.