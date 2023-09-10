Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $116.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

SAIC stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

