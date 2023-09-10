Scotiabank Downgrades Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Sector Perform

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Get Klabin alerts:

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.