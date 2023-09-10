Scotiabank Downgrades Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Sector Perform

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Klabin Stock Performance
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.
About Klabin
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.