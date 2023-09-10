Scotiabank Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.