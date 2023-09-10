Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 11,608 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.