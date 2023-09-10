Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CL opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

