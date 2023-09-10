Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DUK opened at $91.02 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

