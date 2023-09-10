Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 121.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

