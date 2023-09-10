Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.56 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,615,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after buying an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.