Seven Eight Capital LP Has $961,000 Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Upstart worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,263 shares of company stock worth $2,640,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.57 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

