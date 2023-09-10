Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.