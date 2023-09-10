Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,755,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 221,279 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,409,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,209,000 after acquiring an additional 157,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of KXI stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

