Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $163.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $163.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

