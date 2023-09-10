Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $811,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

