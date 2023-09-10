Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 18,468 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPR opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

