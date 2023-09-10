Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 21,397 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

