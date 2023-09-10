Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 24,290 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 245,570 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.