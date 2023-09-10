Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,768 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $289.54 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $284.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

