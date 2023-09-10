Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

