Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

