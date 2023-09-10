Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

