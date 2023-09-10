Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Shares of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 2466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.
Skye Bioscience Stock Up 17,900.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.62.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
