Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Skyline Champion

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.