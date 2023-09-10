Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

