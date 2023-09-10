Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.11

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 445909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The business had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,451 shares of company stock worth $762,220. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

