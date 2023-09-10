Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.56

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

