Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of SPT opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

